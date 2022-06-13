Health Care Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLV, HILS, DAWN, EKSO

Health care stocks continued to slide in late Monday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling about 2.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) declining 2.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down about 4%.

In company news, Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) soared 76% after its board authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million worth of its common stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) surged about 114% after saying initial data from a phase 2 trial of tovorafenib showed an overall response rate of 64% and clinical benefit rate of 91% in the first 22 evaluable patients with relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) rose more than 42% after saying it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton to multiple sclerosis patients.

