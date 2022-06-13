Health Care Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLV, DAWN, EKSO, ONTX

Health care stocks were declining in early afternoon trading Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 2.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) retreating roughly 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down about 3.2%.

In company news, Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) surged about 115% after saying initial data from a phase 2 trial of tovorafenib showed an overall response rate of 64% and clinical benefit rate of 91% in the first 22 evaluable patients with relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) rose more than 27% after saying it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton to multiple sclerosis patients.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) fell more than 12% after it appointed Mark Guerin chief operating officer in addition to his current position as chief financial officer.

