Health Care Sector Update for 06/13/2022: DAWN, BGNE, IONS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down more than 1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was more than 2% lower recently.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) shares were surging past 116% after the company said initial data from a phase 2 trial of tovorafenib showed an overall response rate of 64% and clinical benefit rate of 91% in the first 22 evaluable patients with relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma.

BeiGene (BGNE) shares were down more than 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target date of its supplementary new drug application for brukinsa to Jan. 20, 2023.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said it secured orphan drug designation and rare pediatric disease designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ION582, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares were recently declining nearly 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.