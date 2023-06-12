News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/12/2023: ME, BIIB, ABT, BNTX

June 12, 2023 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks were mostly higher late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up about 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.7%.

In company news, 23andMe (ME) said in a late Friday filing that it will lay off about 75 employees, or 9%, of its workforce to reduce operating costs. The company's shares were down 2.6%.

Biogen (BIIB) and partner Eisai said Saturday that a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee supported the approval of Leqembi to treat Alzheimer's disease. Biogen shares were rising 1.4%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it has named Philip Boudreau as chief financial officer. The company's shares were down 0.2%.

A court hearing over a lawsuit against BioNTech (BNTX) in Germany seeking damages for alleged side effects of its COVID-19 vaccine was postponed on Monday after the plaintiff's lawyer requested the case to be heard by different judges, Reuters reported. BioNTech shares were up 0.5%.

