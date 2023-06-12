News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/12/2023: KDNY, NVS, NTLA, BIIB, XLV, IBB

June 12, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.07% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing by 0.51%.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) was rallying by more than 57% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Novartis (NVS) in a deal worth up to about $3.5 billion.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) was up over 3% after saying interim results from a phase 1/2 trial of its NTLA-2002 candidate, which is intended for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, showed an overall mean decrease of 95% in monthly angioedema attacks for all patients through the latest follow-up.

Biogen (BIIB) and partner Eisai said a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee supported the approval of Leqembi for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was recently climbing past 1%.

