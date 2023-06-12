Health Care Sector Update for 06/12/2023: BIIB, ABT, BNTX

Health care stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.1% softer.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2%.

In company news, Biogen (BIIB) and partner Eisai said Saturday that a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee supported the approval of Leqembi to treat Alzheimer's disease. Biogen shares were rising 1.4%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it has named Philip Boudreau as chief financial officer. The company's shares were down 0.8%.

A court hearing over a lawsuit against BioNTech (BNTX) in Germany seeking damages for alleged side effects of its COVID-19 vaccine was postponed on Monday after the plaintiff's lawyer requested the case to be heard by different judges, Reuters reported. BioNTech was little changed. BioNTech shares were little changed.

