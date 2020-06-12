Health Care Sector Update for 06/12/2020: GLYC,FGEN,VIE,NVCN

Health care stocks were ending slightly higher on Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up about 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping less than 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, GlycoMimetics (GLYC) was 12% higher after Friday saying its rivipansel drug candidate showed encouraging results in treating pain caused by acute vaso-occlusive crisis in patients with sickle cell disease, reviving hope for the experimental treatment after a failed trial last year. The new phase III study found patients treated with rivipansel within 26 hours of their pain starting enjoyed statistically significant improvements compared to placebo, the company said, adding it will present the data at an industry conference in September.

Fibrogen (FGEN) rose 9% after a new regulatory filing showed CEO Enrique Conterno Wednesday acquired a total of 27,800 of the specialty drugmaker's shares on the open market for between $35.22 to $36.50 apiece through a pair of trusts. Conterno also directly owns another 60,000 Fibrogen shares, according to the Form 4 filing.

Viela Bio (VIE) fell 9% despite the US Food and Drug Administration late Thursday approving its Uplizna drug candidate as a treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a rare disease which largely affects the optic nerves and spinal cord, in adult patients with the anti-aquaporin-4 antibody. The FDA previously designated Uplizna as an orphan drug and as a break-through therapy.

Neovasc (NVCN) dropped 14% after the medical device company Friday disclosed plans for an $11.5 million direct offering of nearly 3.9 million common shares at $2.97 each, representing a 3.1% premium over Thursday's closing price. Investors also received a warrant to buy another 0.75 of a share exercisable at $2.88 per share for each share they purchased in the original offering.

