Health Care Sector Update for 06/12/2020: CNC, AGIO, BMY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Friday's premarket trading, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) both climbing past 1% recently.

Centene (CNC) was up more than 5% after saying it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $4.76 to $4.96, up from its prior forecast in April for $4.56 to 4.76 per share and ahead of the Capital IQ-compiled average estimate of $4.72 per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) was gaining nearly 7% after saying it has sold its tiered, sales-based royalty rights on worldwide net sales of Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) acute myeloid leukemia drug Idhifa as well as its rights to receive up to $55 million in regulatory milestone payments to Royalty Pharma for $255 million.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) was more than 10% higher after saying its pre-clinical, proof-of-concept study showed that EDIT-301 has the potential to be developed as treatment for sickle cell disease, a common inherited blood disorder where red blood cells are distorted into a sickle or crescent shape.

