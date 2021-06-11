Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2021: VRTX,MOR,AMEH

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) dropped 9.7% after Thursday saying it was scrapping work on its VX-864 drug candiate after data showed that the potential treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency was unlikely to offer substantial clinical benefits.

MorphoSys (MOR) slipped 4.9% after JPMorgan Friday lowered its stock rating for the immunotherapy company to neutral from overweight previously and trimming its price target for MorphoSys shares by $8 to $24 apiece.

Novan (NOVN) rose over 61% after saying its SB206 gel worked to effectively treat molluscum contagiosum skin infections, with 32% of patients experiencing total clearance and 43% of patients having either total clearance or just one remaining lesion after 12 weeks of treatment.

