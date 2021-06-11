US Markets
NOVN

Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2021: NOVN, PGEN, VRTX, EQ, INCY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were slipping ahead of the opening bell on Friday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.09% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.25% recently.

In company news, Novan (NOVN) surges 57% after saying that a study of its gel therapy SB206 to treat the skin infection molluscum contagiosum produced positive results.

Precigen (PGEN) is up 28% on news that its investigational drug, AG019 ActoBiotics, demonstrated positive topline results in treating type 1 diabetes following primary analysis of the ongoing phase 1b/2a trial.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is slumping by almost 12% after saying that it will not move forward with the late-stage development of VX-864 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Incyte (INCY) is down by more than 4% after the Food and Drug Administration extended the review period for its new drug application for the atopic dermatitis treatment ruxolitinib cream.

Equillium (EQ) shares are down more than 3% after the company reported positive topline data from a phase 1b study of itolizumab as first-line treatment in acute graft-versus-host disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN PGEN VRTX EQ INCY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular