Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2021: NOVN, PGEN, VRTX, EQ, INCY

Health care stocks were slipping ahead of the opening bell on Friday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.09% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.25% recently.

In company news, Novan (NOVN) surges 57% after saying that a study of its gel therapy SB206 to treat the skin infection molluscum contagiosum produced positive results.

Precigen (PGEN) is up 28% on news that its investigational drug, AG019 ActoBiotics, demonstrated positive topline results in treating type 1 diabetes following primary analysis of the ongoing phase 1b/2a trial.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is slumping by almost 12% after saying that it will not move forward with the late-stage development of VX-864 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Incyte (INCY) is down by more than 4% after the Food and Drug Administration extended the review period for its new drug application for the atopic dermatitis treatment ruxolitinib cream.

Equillium (EQ) shares are down more than 3% after the company reported positive topline data from a phase 1b study of itolizumab as first-line treatment in acute graft-versus-host disease.

