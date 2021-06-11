Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2021: JANX,VRTX,MOR,AMEH

Health care stocks turned sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 0.9%.

In company news, Janux Therapeutics (JANX) rallied in its stock market debut, opening at $34 a share - or double its $17 initial public offering price - and trading 47% higher at $27.70 in late trade after the drug maker priced an IPO of 11.4 million shares at the top end of its projected $15 to $17 range.

Novan (NOVN) rose nearly 61% after saying its SB206 gel worked to effectively treat molluscum contagiosum skin infections, with 32% of patients experiencing total clearance and 43% of patients having either total clearance or just one remaining lesion after 12 weeks of treatment.

To the downside, MorphoSys (MOR) slipped 5% after JPMorgan lowered its stock rating for the immunotherapy company to neutral from overweight and trimming its price target for MorphoSys shares by $8 to $24 apiece.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) dropped almost 11% after saying it was scrapping work on its VX-864 drug candidate after data showed that the potential treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency was unlikely to offer substantial clinical benefits.

