Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2020: MBIO, SRNE, CCXI, VHT, IYH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading flat-to-lower during premarket activity on Thursday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were unchanged, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) retreated 1.6% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 1.6%.

Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) fell almost 27% premarket. The company Thursday priced its public offering of about 10.8 million common shares at $3.25 per share for gross proceeds of about $35 million. Net proceeds will be used primarily for the continued development of the company's product candidates, the potential in-license, acquisition, development and commercialization of other pharmaceutical products and for general corporate purposes.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) also declined nearly 6%. On Wednesday the company priced a public offering of 5.2 million common shares at $58 per share for gross proceeds of about $301.6 million.

Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) rose more than 11% during premarket Thursday. The company said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will review its emergency use authorization application for its COVI-TRACK rapid diagnostic test kit, an antibody test kit used in detecting the COVID-19 virus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.