Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLV, GDRX, COGT, ZYME

Health care stocks were declining in late afternoon trading Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling about 0.8% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) retreating 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down about 3.2%.

In company news, GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) shares fell 5% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and lowered its price target to $9 from $12.

Cogent Biosciences (COGT) shares surged more than 70% after the company reported "positive" initial data from its mid-stage trial of bezuclastinib in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis, a severe hematologic disorder.

Zymeworks (ZYME) was more than 3% lower after the clinical-stage drugmaker adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan in response to an unsolicited acquisition proposal by All Blue Falcons FZE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.