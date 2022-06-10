Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLV, COGT, BIMI, ZYME

Health care stocks were lower in afternoon trading Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling about 1.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) retreating 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining about 3.4%.

In company news, Cogent Biosciences (COGT) shares surged more than 88% after the drugmaker reported "positive" initial data from its mid-stage trial of bezuclastinib in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis, a severe hematologic disorder.

BIMI International Medical (BIMI) rose more than 17% after it struck a deal to sell $5 million worth of shares to Chairman Fnu Oudom, subject to stockholder approval.

Zymeworks (ZYME) was more than 7% lower after the clinical-stage drugmaker adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan in response to an unsolicited acquisition proposal by All Blue Falcons FZE.

