Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2022: CYBN, COGT, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday, with both the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down more than 1%.

Cybin (CYBN) shares were gaining more than 14% after the company said it has received approval from the Institutional Review Board to begin its phase 1/2a trial of CYB003 in patients with major depressive disorder.

Cogent Biosciences (COGT) shares were rallying past 26% after saying its phase 2 trial of bezuclastinib in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis, a severe hematologic disorder, showed clinical activity and was generally well-tolerated.

BeiGene (BGNE) shares were more than 5% higher after saying China's National Medical Products Administration has approved its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy, as a first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer.

