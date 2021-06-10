US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2021: MEDS,VRNS,IOVA

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were extending their Thursday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, TRxADE Health (MEDS) more than doubled in price, at one point rising 165% to a best-ever $10.82 a share, after the health services technology firm announced the launch of its MedCheks health passport through Apple's (AAPL) iOS App Store.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) increased 10.9% after JMP Securities upgraded the immuno-oncology company to market outperform from market perform.

Verona Pharma (VRNA) shares climbed 11.1% after providing Nuance Pharma with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize its Ensifentrine prospective drug treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Greater China in exchange for $25 million in cash and a $15 million equity stake in Nuance Biotech and is also eligible for up to $179 million in milestone payments.

