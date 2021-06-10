US Markets
ENZ

Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2021: ENZ, ACRS, MNKD, OCGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were slightly up in premarket trading on Thursday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.1% higher recently while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.07%.

In company news, Enzo Biochem (ENZ) shares are up 5% after it swung to profit and reported higher revenue in fiscal Q3.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) is up more than 4% after it priced its public offering of approximately 7 million common shares at $17.75 per share, for gross proceeds of around $125 million.

MannKind (MNKD) is inching higher on news that it will collaborate with Thirona Bio Inc. to develop an investigational inhaled therapy for fibrotic pulmonary diseases.

Ocugen (OCGN) is plunging almost 28% after saying that it is working on submitting a biologics license application in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, instead of an emergency use authorization upon the recommendation of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENZ ACRS MNKD OCGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular