Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2020: VRML,LAKE,CRIS,SENS

Health care stocks advanced this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding around 0.7% in value while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing over 0.7% in late trade.

In company news, Vermillion (VRML) turned nearly 4% lower this afternoon, giving back all of a nearly 29% increase earlier Wednesday to its best share price since February 2011 at $5.78 a share that followed the company's Aspira Labs completing validation of Roche Holdings' Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test along with several oncology biomarkers that will be used for pelvic mass risk assessment pre-surgery workup ahead of their commercial launch later this month.

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) raced 20.5% higher after the protective equipment company late Tuesday reported a $1.07 per share Q1 profit for its Q1 ended April 30, reversing a $0.06 per share loss during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.16 per share in net income for the three months ended April 30. Revenue grew 84.6% over year-ago levels as demand soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising to to $45.6 million and also beating the $31.6 million analyst mean.

Curis (CRIS) rallied Wednesday, climbing 39% in recent trading, after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted an investigational new drug application for the company's CI-8993 anti-VISTA antibody, clearing the way for Curis to begin phase I testing of the prospective mono-therapy for triple-negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer during the second half of the year.

Senseonics (SENS) dropped 12% after the continuous glucose monitor company late Tuesday said it was exploring its strategic options and reported a Q1 net loss of $0.21 per share, expanding on a $0.17 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.13 per share net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.