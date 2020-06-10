Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2020: LAKE,CRIS,SENS

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding around 0.5% in value while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing over 0.6%.

In company news, Lakeland Industries (LAKE) raced over 21% higher after the protective equipment company late Tuesday reported a $1.07 per share Q1 profit for its Q1 ended April 30, reversing a $0.06 per share loss during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.16 per share in net income for the three months ended April 30. Revenue grew 84.6% over year-ago levels as demand soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising to to $45.6 million and also beating the $31.6 million analyst mean.

Curis (CRIS) rallied Wednesday, climbing over 102.5% in recent trading, after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted an investigational new drug application for the company's CI-8993 anti-VISTA antibody, clearing the way for Curis to begin phase I testing of the prospective mono-therapy for triple-negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer during the second half of the year.

Senseonics (SENS) dropped over 13% after the continuous glucose monitor company late Tuesday said it was exploring its strategic options and reported a Q1 net loss of $0.21 per share, expanding on a $0.17 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.13 per share net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.