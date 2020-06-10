US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 06/10/2020: CRIS, RKDA, GMAB, ABBV, IBB, XLV

Shares of health care firms were flat to higher premarket Wednesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.21% higher in recent trading.

Curis (CRIS) was surging by more than 79% after saying it has received the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) clearance for its investigational new drug application for CI-8993, an anti-VISTA antibody.

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) was almost 6% higher amid an agreement to acquire Industrial Seed Innovations' (ISI) commercial and genetic assets in a deal that is expected to be "meaningfully accretive" to cash flows next year.

Genmab (GMAB) was up over 4% as it unveiled a collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) under which potential milestone payments could reach up to $3.15 billion, helping to almost double the Danish biotechnology firm's full-year revenue guidance. AbbVie shares are up 0.5% in premarket trading.

