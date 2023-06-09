Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2023: SIEN, VRTX, CRSP, KYMR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down less than 0.1%.

Sientra (SIEN) was rallying by more than 80% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted 510k clearance for its AlloX2 Pro Tissue Expander device.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) said exagamglogene autotemcel met primary and key secondary endpoints in two phase 3 trials in patients with severe sickle cell disease or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. CRISPR Therapeutics was up over 9%.

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) was climbing 1.8% after saying KT-253, an investigational drug, showed "sustained tumor regressions" in leukemia preclinical models.

