Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2023: SIEN, IRON, TEVA, CVS, WBA

June 09, 2023 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mostly higher in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.1%.

In company news, Disc Medicine (IRON) shares jumped past 15% after saying initial data from a phase 2 trial showed that bitopertin lowered protoporphyrin IX, the disease-causing metabolite in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria.

Sientra (SIEN) shares soared 48% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted 510k clearance for the AlloX2 Pro Tissue Expander device.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) subsidiary Teva Pharmaceuticals, CVS Health (CVS), and Walgreens (WBA) have agreed to pay $17.3 billion under the final opioid settlement agreements with some US states, said New York Attorney General Letitia James. Teva shares were down 0.7%, while CVS was edging up 0.1% and Walgreens was down 1.2%.

