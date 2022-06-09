Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLV, ZYXI, SONN, IGC

Health care stocks were lower in afternoon trading Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both retreating about 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining more than 2%.

In company news, Zynex (ZYXI) gained more than 4% after its board approved a plan to repurchase $10 million shares.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) surged almost 20% after data from a preclinical study showed its SON-1010 drug, combined with a commercially available anti-PD1 compound, blocking tumor growth in mice models of skin cancer.

India Globalization Capital (IGC) plunged 21% despite saying late Wednesday it has received a US patent for a method of treating seizure disorders using cannabinoid cannabidiol combined with other compounds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.