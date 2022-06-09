Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLV, OLMA , SONN, IGC

Health care stocks were extending their losses in late afternoon trading Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling about 0.9% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) retreating 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 2.5%.

In company news, Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) was up more than 10% after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and set a price target of $12.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) surged over 18% after data from a preclinical study showed its SON-1010 drug, combined with a commercially available anti-PD1 compound, blocking tumor growth in mice models of skin cancer.

India Globalization Capital (IGC) plunged more than 20% despite saying late Wednesday it has received a US patent for a method of treating seizure disorders using cannabinoid cannabidiol combined with other compounds.

