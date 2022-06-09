Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2022: SONN, OPNT, CVAC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.10% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.12% recently.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN) shares were surging past 37% after saying its SON-1010 drug, combined with a commercially available anti-PD1 compound, blocked tumor growth in mice models of skin cancer, based on data from its preclinical study.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) shares were up nearly 5% after the company said it signed an agreement with the provider of drug delivery systems Aptar Pharma to expand production of Aptar's nasal Unidose device that will be used in the production of commercial supply of OPNT003, or nasal nalmefene.

CureVac (CVAC) said it has acquired Frame Cancer Therapeutics, a private company focused on advanced genomics and bioinformatics, for a total consideration valued at 32 million euros ($34.28 million), which will be paid in CureVac shares. CureVac shares were marginally higher recently.

