Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2021: OPCH,GENE,ELAN

Health care stocks were outpacing most other sectors and the broader Wednesday markets this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, Option Care Health (OPCH) rose 7.3% after late Tuesday pricing an upsized $300 million public offering of 15 million shares previously owned by Madison Dearborn Partners at $20 apiece, with the sellers adding an extra 5 million shares to the deal over its initial plans.

Genetic Technologies (GENE) climbed over 14% after privately held Infinity BiologiX Wednesday said it would market the company's test to assess an individual's risk to COVID-19.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was gaining 1.8% after the specialty drug maker announced plans to sell its manufacturing facilities in suburban Kansas City and near Liverpool in the UK to TriRx Pharmaceuticals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

