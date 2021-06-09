Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2021: INZY,OPCH,GENE,ELAN

Health care stocks continue to outpace most other sectors as well as the broader Wednesday markets, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.9% this afternoon.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Inozyme Pharma (INZY) added 0.3% after saying it was moving forward with phase I/II testing of its INZ-701 hormone replacement therapy as a potential treatment for ABCC6 deficiency following approval of trial parameters by French regulators.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was gaining 1.6% after the specialty drug maker announced plans to sell its manufacturing facilities in suburban Kansas City and near Liverpool in the UK to TriRx Pharmaceuticals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Option Care Health (OPCH) rose 0.9% after pricing an upsized $300 million public offering of 15 million shares previously owned by Madison Dearborn Partners at $20 apiece, with the sellers adding an extra 5 million shares to the deal over its initial plans.

Genetic Technologies (GENE) climbed more than 15% after privately held Infinity BiologiX said it would market the company's test to assess an individual's risk to COVID-19.

