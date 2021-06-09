Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2021: CLOV, INZY, CVM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.27% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining 0.40%.

Clover Health Investments (CLOV) was rallying past 22% after saying it plans to scale its in-home primary care program, Clover Home Care, via a new direct contracting model of the US centers for medicare and medicaid services.

Inozyme Pharma (INZY) was almost 10% higher after saying it is moving forward with the phase 1/2 clinical trial of INZ-701 as a potential treatment for ABCC6 deficiency, a metabolic disorder, after France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products approved its clinical trial application.

Cel-Sci (CVM) was down more than 10% after saying Tuesday it increased its previously announced bought-deal offering to 1.4 million common shares from 1 million shares due to demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.