US Markets
CLOV

Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2021: CLOV, INZY, CVM, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.27% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining 0.40%.

Clover Health Investments (CLOV) was rallying past 22% after saying it plans to scale its in-home primary care program, Clover Home Care, via a new direct contracting model of the US centers for medicare and medicaid services.

Inozyme Pharma (INZY) was almost 10% higher after saying it is moving forward with the phase 1/2 clinical trial of INZ-701 as a potential treatment for ABCC6 deficiency, a metabolic disorder, after France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products approved its clinical trial application.

Cel-Sci (CVM) was down more than 10% after saying Tuesday it increased its previously announced bought-deal offering to 1.4 million common shares from 1 million shares due to demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLOV INZY CVM XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular