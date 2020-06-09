Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2020: SLNO,CERC,IMRN

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising almost 0.6%.

In company news, Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) slumped nearly 40% after late Monday saying its once-daily diazoxide choline tablets failed to meet the primary endpoint during phase III testing in patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a chronic overeating disorder. But the company also said the experimental drug showed significant improvements among a subgroup of patients with severe hyperphagia, or unrelenting hunger, and also achieved two of three secondary endpoints during the late-stage trial.

Cerecor (CERC) fell 15% after the neurological medications company Tuesday priced a $33 million public offering of 13.2 million shares of its common stock at 2.50 apiece, or 22.4% under Monday's closing price for the stock. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, the company said.

To the upside, Immuron (IMRN) at one point raced 786% higher to an all-time high of $19.49 a share after saying the Naval Medical Research Center, its collaboration partner developing a prospective treatment for campylobacter and E-coli infections, has requested a pre-investigational new drug application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration. Immuron is expecting to file the IND application for its IMM-529 drug candidate later this year and begin phase II testing during the first half of 2021.

