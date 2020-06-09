Health Care Sector Update for 06/09/2020: SLNO, AMPH, IMRN, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were generally lower in premarket trading Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down by 0.5%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) slipped by 0.4%.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) plunged by more than 46% after saying on Monday its late-stage trial of once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release tablets for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome, a chronic overeating disorder, failed to meet its primary endpoint based on its top-line results.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) was up over 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its abbreviated new-drug application for its succinylcholine chloride injection, an anesthesia adjunct used to facilitate tracheal intubation.

Immuron (IMRN) surged more than 300% after saying its collaboration partner, the Naval Medical Research Center, requested a pre-investigational new drug application meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the company's drug candidate against campylobacter and E-Coli infections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.