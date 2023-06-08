Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2023: HUM, CAH, TEVA, MGRX

Health care stocks were rising in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both climbing 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.3%.

Humana (HUM) shares rose 1% after the company said it has been recommended by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to provide health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries across the state.

Cardinal Health (CAH) shares were up 2.6% after the company raised the bottom end of its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) rose 0.1%. The company said it will pay $193 million over 20 years under a settlement with Nevada to close the state's opioid-related claims.

Mangoceuticals (MGRX) jumped almost 13% after the company said it's a new sponsor of Barstool Sports' "Only Stans" podcast.

