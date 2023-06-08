News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2023: CAH, TEVA, MGRX

June 08, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher on Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was edging up 0.1%.

In company news, Cardinal Health (CAH) shares were up 2.6% after it raised the bottom end of its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) rose 2.6% after saying it will pay $193 million over 20 years under a settlement with Nevada to close the state's opioid-related claims.

Mangoceuticals (MGRX) jumped 15% after it said it's a new sponsor of Barstool Sports' "Only Stans" podcast.

