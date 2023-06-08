Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2023: CAH, TEVA, MGRX

Health care stocks were higher on Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was edging up 0.1%.

In company news, Cardinal Health (CAH) shares were up 2.6% after it raised the bottom end of its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) rose 2.6% after saying it will pay $193 million over 20 years under a settlement with Nevada to close the state's opioid-related claims.

Mangoceuticals (MGRX) jumped 15% after it said it's a new sponsor of Barstool Sports' "Only Stans" podcast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.