Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2023: AVNS, RCEL, GEHC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently down 0.03% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gaining 0.12%.

Avanos Medical (AVNS) was up more than 3% after saying it has agreed to sell its respiratory health business to medical equipment manufacturer SunMed Group Holdings.

Avita Medical (RCEL) was almost 5% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its premarket approval supplement for the use of its Recell system to treat full-thickness skin defects.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) was slipping past 3% after it priced a secondary underwritten public offering of 25 million common shares at $78 each.

