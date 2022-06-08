US Markets
RIGL

Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2022: RIGL, LMDX, NVAX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.43% lower, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) was shedding more than 48% after saying a phase 3 trial of fostamatinib to treat warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia did not show statistical significance in its primary efficacy endpoint in the overall study population.

LumiraDx (LMDX) was rallying past 21% after saying it has received CE marks for two molecular tests, one for a dual-target assay for COVID-19 and another assay for COVID-19 and influenza.

Novavax (NVAX) was up more than 8% after saying a US Food and Drug Administration committee unanimously voted in favor of recommending emergency use authorization for the company's NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

