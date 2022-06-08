Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2022: IMVT,BLCO,BLCO.TO,LMDX,ALIM

Health care stocks were finishing near their intra-day lows this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) falling 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Immunovant (IMVT) slid 7.9% after the biopharmaceuticals firm reported a wider-than-expected fiscal Q4 net loss, upstaging the US Food and Drug Administration signing off on the start later this year of phase III testing of the company's batoclimab monoclonal antibody in patients with thyroid eye disease. Immunovant reported a $0.41 per share loss for the three months ended March 31, down compared with its $0.29 per share loss during the first three months of 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.36 per share loss.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) fell 5% after the global eye health company Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.24 per share, down from its $0.27 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

To the upside, Alimera Sciences (ALIM) added 3.1% after China's National Medical Products Administration approved an investigational new drug application by its partner firm Ocumension Therapeutics, clearing the way for phase 3 testing of the companies' fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant as a potential treatment for diabetic macular edema.

LumiraDx (LMDX) rose more than 11% after the diagnostics company received CE marks for two molecular tests, including a dual-target assay for COVID-19 and another for COVID-19 and influenza.

