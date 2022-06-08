Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2022: BLCO,BLCO.TO,LMDX,ALIM

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) fell 1.4% after the global eye health company Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.24 per share, down from its $0.27 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

Alimera Sciences (ALIM) added 2.4% after China's National Medical Products Administration approved an investigational new drug application by its partner firm Ocumension Therapeutics, clearing the way for phase 3 testing of the companies' fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant as a potential treatment for diabetic macular edema.

LumiraDx (LMDX) rose more than 12% after the diagnostics company received CE marks for two molecular tests, including a dual-target assay for COVID-19 and another for COVID-19 and influenza.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.