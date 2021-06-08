Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2021: AVXL, VCNX, MRK, RFL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.20% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.61%.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) was rallying past 5.2% after saying it exceeded its enrollment target of 450 patients in a phase 2b/3 study of ANAVEX 2-73 as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

Vaccinex (VCNX) was climbing 7% after it activated the first clinical sites that will screen and enroll patients in its phase 1/2 study evaluating pepinemab as a single agent in Alzheimer's disease and in its phase 2 study of pepinemab combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda as front-line treatment for advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Rafael Holdings (RFL) has registered on behalf of certain shareholders for a potential secondary offering of up to 48,859 class B common shares, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Rafael Holdings was 7% lower in recent trading.

