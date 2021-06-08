Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2021: APR,HALO,HQY

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, Apria (APR) slid 8.6% after disclosing plans for a secondary offering of 4.5 million common shares now held by an affiliate of Blackstone Capital, which would reduce its stake in the home healthcare equipment firm to around 19.7 million shares, according to the preliminary prospectus.

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) declined 2.4% after a new regulatory filing showed CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares through a Rule 10b5-1 program at an average of $39.66 apiece after exercising options to buy Halozyme stock at $14.66 per share. Following Monday's transactions, Torley owns 537,160 shares.

HealthEquity (HQY) fell 1.8% after the health care spending accounts manager late Monday reported non-GAAP income of $0.38 per share during its Q1 ended April 30, down compared with an adjusted profit of $0.43 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue fell 3% year-over-year to $184.2 million.

