Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2020: OPNT, TEVA, CLDX, SRPT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.25% lower, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.27% in recent trading.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) was declining more than 31%. A New Jersey district court on Friday sided with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) in a patent infringement lawsuit relating to a generic version of Narcan nasal spray, which is used for treating opioid overdose. Teva was gaining more than 2% in value recently.

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) was gaining more than 17%. The company Monday reported Q1 net loss of $0.73 per share compared with $1.40 loss per share in the prior-year period.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was over 6% higher. The company said Friday it plans to present new data from its gene therapy SRP-9003 trial to treat Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E, or beta-sarcoglycanopathy, on Monday.

