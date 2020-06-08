Health Care Sector Update for 06/08/2020: BIOL,AZN,CRON,OPNT

Health care stocks were mostly higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index hanging on for a 0.1% gain while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Biolase (BIOL) plunged 27% after the dental lasers company priced a $6.9 million private placement of 10.8 million common shares at 64 cents each with selected institutional investors. The buyers also received a warrant to buy an additional share for each share they purchased in the original offering and exercisable any time over the next 60 months at 52 cents a share.

AstraZeneca (AZN) fell about 2.6% following reports Sunday the UK drugmaker approached US-based Gilead Sciences (GILD) in May with a prospective merger offer. Within hours of the Bloomberg report, however, The Sunday Times in London reported that AstraZeneca had abandoned the bid to instead focus on its drugs pipeline.

Cronos (CRON) rose 21.5% after a new Piper Sandler research note Monday said the cannabis grower was well positioned to pursue potential acquisitions with around $1.3 billion in cash on hand, "but is in no rush to spend." The brokerage also believes Cronos would be able to take quick advantage should some form of legalization occurs on a national level in US, likely using 45% owners Altria's (MO) access to more than 200,000 retail outlets.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) slid nearly 23% after a New Jersey district court on Friday sided with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) in a patent infringement lawsuit over a generic version of Narcan nasal spray to treat opioid overdose.

