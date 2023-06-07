News & Insights

US Markets
VXRT

Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2023: VXRT, ZLAB, NVCR, NAMS, XLV, IBB

June 07, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally higher.

Vaxart (VXRT) was retreating more than 24% after the company said late Tuesday it launched an underwritten public offering of common shares.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) and NovoCure (NVCR) said Tuesday that a late-stage trial combining tumor-treating fields therapy with standard therapies showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful extension in overall survival for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer following platinum-based chemotherapy. NovoCure stock was up more than 3% in recent Wednesday premarket activity, while Zai Lab was falling past 8%.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. (NAMS) shares were more than 15% lower after the company overnight priced a secondary offering of about 13.9 million shares at $11.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VXRT
ZLAB
NVCR
NAMS
XLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.