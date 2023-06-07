Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2023: VXRT, ZLAB, NVCR, NAMS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally higher.

Vaxart (VXRT) was retreating more than 24% after the company said late Tuesday it launched an underwritten public offering of common shares.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) and NovoCure (NVCR) said Tuesday that a late-stage trial combining tumor-treating fields therapy with standard therapies showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful extension in overall survival for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer following platinum-based chemotherapy. NovoCure stock was up more than 3% in recent Wednesday premarket activity, while Zai Lab was falling past 8%.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. (NAMS) shares were more than 15% lower after the company overnight priced a secondary offering of about 13.9 million shares at $11.50 per share.

