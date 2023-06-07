News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2023: VXRT, COYA, ICPT

June 07, 2023 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.1%.

In company news, Vaxart (VXRT) slumped 27% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 16 million shares to raise about $15 million for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures and working capital.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) was up 6.7% after data from an investigational combination of obeticholic acid and bezafibrate showed "therapeutic potential" against bezafibrate as a monotherapy in a phase 2 trial in people with primary biliary cholangitis.

Coya Therapeutics (COYA) was up 5.5% after saying that biomarker and brain imaging data from a clinical study of COYA 301 in people with Alzheimer's disease indicated a "statistically significant improvement" in the cognitive function of participants.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
