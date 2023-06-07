Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2023: BIIB, VXRT, ICPT, COYA

Health care stocks were declining in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) also 0.4% lower.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In company news, the US Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel said that Biogen's (BIIB) Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi may be eligible for full approval despite concerns about brain hemorrhage from using blood thinners with the drug. Biogen shares rose 1.7%.

Vaxart (VXRT) slumped 27% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 16 million shares to raise about $15 million for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures and working capital.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) was up 6% after data from an investigational combination of obeticholic acid and bezafibrate showed "therapeutic potential" against bezafibrate as a monotherapy in a phase 2 trial in people with primary biliary cholangitis.

Coya Therapeutics (COYA) was up 6.5% after saying that biomarker and brain imaging data from a clinical study of COYA 301 in people with Alzheimer's disease indicated a "statistically significant improvement" in the cognitive function of participants.

