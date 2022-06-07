US Markets
KRBP

Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2022: KRBP, VERU, EHC, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.5% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.82% lower recently.

Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) was more than 120% higher after saying it has signed a two-year sponsored research agreement, or SRA, with principal investigator Dr. James Welsh of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Veru (VERU) gained 2.4% after submitting an emergency use authorization application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its sabizabulin candidate to treat moderate to severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients that are at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Encompass Health (EHC) was down more than 4% after it reduced its full-year 2022 guidance. The company said it now expects consolidated adjusted earnings from continued operations attributable to the company in a range of $3.76 to $4.05 per share, from its previous outlook of $3.83 to $4.19. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $4.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KRBP VERU EHC XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular