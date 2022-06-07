Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2022: KRBP, VERU, EHC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.5% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.82% lower recently.

Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) was more than 120% higher after saying it has signed a two-year sponsored research agreement, or SRA, with principal investigator Dr. James Welsh of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Veru (VERU) gained 2.4% after submitting an emergency use authorization application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its sabizabulin candidate to treat moderate to severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients that are at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Encompass Health (EHC) was down more than 4% after it reduced its full-year 2022 guidance. The company said it now expects consolidated adjusted earnings from continued operations attributable to the company in a range of $3.76 to $4.05 per share, from its previous outlook of $3.83 to $4.19. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $4.11.

