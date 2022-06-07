Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2022: HQY,MRTX,EHC

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, HealthEquity (HQY) added 4.1% after late Monday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.27 per share, down from $0.38 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 11.7% year-over-year to during the three months ended April 30, rising to $205.7 million and topping the $204 million analyst mean.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) shares climbed more than 30% in Tuesday trading after a JMP Securities upgrade of the oncology drug company to market outperform from market perform.

Encompass Health (EHC) declined 5.5% after the inpatient health care company cut its full-year 2022 profit forecast, now expecting to earn between $3.76 to $4.05 per share on an adjusted basis compared with its prior $3.83 to $4.19 guidance range and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for non-GAAP net income of $4.11. It also trimmed its full-year revenue outlook.

