US Markets
HQY

Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2022: HQY,MRTX,EHC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, HealthEquity (HQY) added 4.1% after late Monday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.27 per share, down from $0.38 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 11.7% year-over-year to during the three months ended April 30, rising to $205.7 million and topping the $204 million analyst mean.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) shares climbed more than 30% in Tuesday trading after a JMP Securities upgrade of the oncology drug company to market outperform from market perform.

Encompass Health (EHC) declined 5.5% after the inpatient health care company cut its full-year 2022 profit forecast, now expecting to earn between $3.76 to $4.05 per share on an adjusted basis compared with its prior $3.83 to $4.19 guidance range and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for non-GAAP net income of $4.11. It also trimmed its full-year revenue outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HQY MRTX EHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular