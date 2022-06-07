Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2022: AN,HQY,MRTX,EHC

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, JanOne (JAN) raced more than 74% higher after saying it received a US patent to for its JAN101 prospective treatment for improving nerve function using JAN101 in patients with peripheral artery disease.

HealthEquity (HQY) added 4.7% after late Monday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.27 per share, down from $0.38 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 11.7% year-over-year to during the three months ended April 30, rising to $205.7 million and also topping the $204 million analyst mean.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) shares climbed more than 36% in late trading Tuesday after a JMP Securities upgrade of the oncology drug company to market outperform from market perform previously.

Encompass Health (EHC) slumped 5.5% after the inpatient health care company cut its FY22 profit forecast, now expecting to earn between $3.76 to $4.05 per share compared with its prior $3.83 to $4.19 per share guidance range and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for non-GAAP FY22 net income of $4.11 per share. It also trimmed its FY22 revenue outlook but remained in-line with analyst modelling for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.