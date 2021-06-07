Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2021: ONEM, ARGX, JNJ, IOVA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Monday's premarket trading as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.17% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.48% higher recently.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) was slipping past 7% after saying it has agreed to buy Iora Health in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $2.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Iora Health shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of 1Life Healthcare common stock.

argenx (ARGX) said that it will reclaim global rights to its anti-CD70 antibody cusatuzumab after Cilag, a unit of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical decided to walk away from their collaborative deal. argenx was down more than 5% recently.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was almost 3% higher after saying follow-up data from its clinical study continue to demonstrate durability and depth of response with lifileucel as a potential treatment for advanced melanoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.