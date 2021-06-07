Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2021: BNGO,BIIB,CERC,FATE

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was soaring 2.7% after the US Food and Drug Administration Monday issued an accelerated approval for Biogen's (BIIB) and Eisai's Aduhelm Alzheimer's medication. Biogen shares were halted this afternoon.

In company news, Bionano Genomics (BNGO) rose 22% after the life sciences instrumentation company said it has hired former PerkinElmer (PKI) and Sema4 sales executive Jason Priar as its new chief commercial officer.

Cerecor (CERC) climbed almost 14% after saying it secured up to $35 million in term loan funding from Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN), including an initial $20 million tranche and the remaining $15 million contingent on the biopharmaceuticals company achieving certain milestones.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) was 5.5% higher following an HC Wainwright upgrade to buy from neutral previously.

