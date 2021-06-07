Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2021: BIIB,BNGO,CERC,FATE

Health care stocks were hanging on to modest gains ahed of Monday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index soared 3.7%.

In company news, Biogen (BIIB) jumped out to a a nearly 39% gain after the US Food and Drug Administration Monday granted accelerated approval for the Aduhelm Alzheimer's treatment developed in a partnership with Eisai, the first therapy approved for the brain disease in nearly two decades.

Bionano Genomics (BNGO) rose 22% after the life sciences instrumentation company said it has hired former PerkinElmer (PKI) and Sema4 sales executive Jason Priar as its new chief commercial officer.

Cerecor (CERC) climbed almost 12% after saying it secured up to $35 million in term loan funding from Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), including an initial $20 million tranche and the remaining $15 million contingent on the biopharmaceuticals company achieving certain milestones.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) was 5.7% higher following an HC Wainwright upgrade to buy from neutral.

