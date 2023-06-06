News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 06/06/2023: TCRX

June 06, 2023

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing by 0.18% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) was rallying by over 9% after saying its investigational new drug application for its TSC-200-A0201 solid tumor treatment has received the US Food and Drug Administration's clearance.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) was up more than 5% after saying it has set a recommended phase 2 dose, or RP2D, after phase 1 dose optimization clinical data for azenosertib to target cancer cells showed that intermittent monotherapy dosing "nearly doubles efficacy" compared with continuous dosing.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) was slightly advancing after saying a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin to treat recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma showed "a statistically significant and clinically meaningful" improvement in overall survival compared with chemotherapy alone.

